Gunshots fired in trio of firearms incidents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Detectives say they are "very concerned" following the trio of firearms discharges from the early hours of Christmas Eve on Saturday. The first shots were fired in Shipley and a man was injured, but not seriously according to police, in Market Square at 4am on Christmas Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morley Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|AliceSimon
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|184
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
|True believer places long-shot bet on Donald Tr...
|Dec 5
|Sharon Johnson
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC