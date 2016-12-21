Fire breaks out at Coate Agricultural...

Fire breaks out at Coate Agricultural Museum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Crews from Swindon, Stratton and the water carrier from Royal Wootton Bassett were called just after 7.15am to Coate Water Park Lane where they found the 30mx15m barn well alright. Firefighters used three main jets, two light portable pumps and the aerial appliance to extinguish the fire with two crews still at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 45 min George 278
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Sat The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,511,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC