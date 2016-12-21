Fire breaks out at Coate Agricultural Museum
Crews from Swindon, Stratton and the water carrier from Royal Wootton Bassett were called just after 7.15am to Coate Water Park Lane where they found the 30mx15m barn well alright. Firefighters used three main jets, two light portable pumps and the aerial appliance to extinguish the fire with two crews still at the scene.
