Fight goes on to free Scot locked up ...

Fight goes on to free Scot locked up in Indian prison on gun- running charges

11 hrs ago

CAMPAIGNERS attempting to free a Scot who is being held in prison in India with five other former soldiers on British soldiers on gun- running charges have said this must be the "last Christmas" they spend in jail. Security guard Billy Irving, 36, originally from Connell, near Oban in Argyll, has been languishing in jail with his colleagues since they were arrested on board a US-owned ship in October 2013 on illegal weapons charges.

Chicago, IL

