Eaton Square named most expensive street with homes worth 17 million
Eaton Square in London's Belgravia district has been crowned the most expensive street across England and Wales - with the average home there commanding nearly A 17 million. While the wealthiest streets are clustered in central London, every region contains "million pound" streets, where homes are worth six-figure sums typically, Lloyds Bank found.
