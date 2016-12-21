Dr Rose Polge's bode was found in Portland Bay
A junior doctor who killed herself at the height of the dispute between the Government and NHS workers had serious concerns about remaining in the profession in the hours before she died, an inquest has heard. Rose Polge, 25, struggled with crippling self-doubt and considered a change of career despite being described by colleagues at Torbay Hospital in Devon as "one of the best".
