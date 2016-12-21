Donald Trump and Rick Perry have very different views of wind energy. Whoa ll win?
Wind turbines, north of Roscoe, Texas, are part of one of the largest wind farms in North America. Wind farms grew in Texas under Gov. Rick Perry, who was recently tapped to be President-elect Donald Trump's potential secretary of energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 min
|Ms Sassy
|219
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC