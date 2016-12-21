Darth Vader actor Spencer Wilding don...

Darth Vader actor Spencer Wilding dons full costume in home town premiere

Star Wars fever came to Rhyl on Thursday night when the Welsh actor playing Darth Vader in the franchise's latest film, Rogue One, turned up in full costume for a special premiere in his home town. Former British-Welsh kickboxing champion Spencer Wilding, 44, who also describes himself as a "special creature performer", thrilled locals as he arrived at the town's Vue cinema to the sound of the Imperial March.

