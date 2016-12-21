Couple celebrate Christmas - and 60th wedding anniversary
This has been no different for two Eastleigh residents, but for one slight change - they're celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary first. Having wed in the same place they first met, Ann and Bernard Chalk have been married since 1956 and have lived in Eastleigh ever since.
