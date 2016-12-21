County News: Teenage girls snapped si...

County News: Teenage girls snapped sitting inches from live rail on Sussex train track

Thursday Dec 22

A photograph of teenage girls sitting just inches from the live conductor rail on a stretch of Sussex train track has just been released. A third person was also on the track close to a pedestrian level crossing taking a photograph of the schoolgirls.

Chicago, IL

