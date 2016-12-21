County News: Man charged over deaths ...

County News: Man charged over deaths of two women

Robert Trigg, 52, unemployed, of Park Crescent, Worthing, appeared at Guildford Crown Court today charged with the murder of Susan Nicholson, then 52, at an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing on April 16, 2011, and with the manslaughter of Caroline Devlin, 35, at an address in Cranworth Road, Worthing on March 26, 2006. Trigg has also been charged with common assault on a 45-year old woman in Montague Street, Worthing, on December 21, 2016, and with harassment of the same woman during the same month.

