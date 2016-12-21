County News: Changes to Compass bus times announced
Haywards Heath town centre routes 28 and 29 are being withdrawn and replaced by the route 30 which is being reinstated in response to many requests, a spokesperson from Compass Travel confirmed. The bus generally provides an hourly service for most of the day Mondays to Saturdays with additional early morning commuter journeys from Lindfield to Haywards Heath railway station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawley Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|19 min
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
|True believer places long-shot bet on Donald Tr...
|Dec 5
|Sharon Johnson
|7
|Scottish Secretary tells of concerns of homopho...
|Dec 4
|Trump s Birtherex...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC