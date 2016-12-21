County News: Changes to Compass bus t...

County News: Changes to Compass bus times announced

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Crawley Observer

Haywards Heath town centre routes 28 and 29 are being withdrawn and replaced by the route 30 which is being reinstated in response to many requests, a spokesperson from Compass Travel confirmed. The bus generally provides an hourly service for most of the day Mondays to Saturdays with additional early morning commuter journeys from Lindfield to Haywards Heath railway station.

Chicago, IL

