Council attacks Oxford United's 'ill-judged and ill-informed' training ground complaints
OXFORD United are 'disappointed' after being overlooked in the design and running of a new sports complex which could host their new training ground, the Oxford Mail can reveal. After Oxford City Council rejected United's bid to control and develop plans for new facilities off Horspath Road, the U's board said it believed the club should 'sit proudly at the heart' of the sports ground plans which it would also open to the public.
