Co-op to create 200 new jobs in Scotland

Co-op is to create around 250 jobs at 20 new stores as part of an A 11 million investment. Management said the investment will increase the number of Co-op employees across the country to more than 5,700, and the announcement comes on the back of figures showing year-on-year sales growth.

