Christmas babies welcomed at Musgrove...

Christmas babies welcomed at Musgrove Park Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: This is The West Country

Paris, from Burnham-on-Sea said that the day had been very hectic but she was looking forward to celebrating with her family. Proud dad Ian said: "We went through all the baby books and looked online and we just really liked the name Finley."

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 9 hr PolakPotrafi 199
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... 18 hr TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Mon AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
News Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over... Dec 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC