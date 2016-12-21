Campaigners against Heathrow expansio...

Campaigners against Heathrow expansion avoid court penalty for roads protest

A small group of people ran on to the M4 and A4 roads, and lay down in front of oncoming traffic, causing a temporary disruption on Saturday November 19. The court heard their motivations were fears about air pollution potentially caused by a third runway at Heathrow, the urgency of climate change and social inequality. District Judge Stephen Day gave the 12 defendants a conditional discharge, pointing out that they had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and that they were all of good character and had no previous convictions.

