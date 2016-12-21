Bus routes set for major overhaul fol...

Bus routes set for major overhaul following Queen Street decision

BUS passengers in Oxford face a disruptive overhaul of services after transport officials backed plans to close Queen Street to traffic . Company chiefs say they are "deeply concerned" the change will increase journey times and worsen congestion, particularly in St Aldate's, Castle Street and High Street.

