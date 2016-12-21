Arson attacks at two businesses are l...

Arson attacks at two businesses are linked, say detectives

DETECTIVES in Bradford are appealing for information after arson attacks at two business premises in the early hours of this morning. The incidents at a factory unit and a shop belonging to Icestone Gelato in Springmill Street, West Bowling , and Great Horton Road are believed to be linked, said a police spokesman.

