Arson attacks at two businesses are linked, say detectives
DETECTIVES in Bradford are appealing for information after arson attacks at two business premises in the early hours of this morning. The incidents at a factory unit and a shop belonging to Icestone Gelato in Springmill Street, West Bowling , and Great Horton Road are believed to be linked, said a police spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|180
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
|True believer places long-shot bet on Donald Tr...
|Dec 5
|Sharon Johnson
|7
|Scottish Secretary tells of concerns of homopho...
|Dec 4
|Trump s Birtherex...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC