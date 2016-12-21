Appeal for information after man assaulted and robbed
AN appeal has been launched for information after a man was assaulted and had his car keys stolen in Blackburn, police said. The incident happened at around 8pm on Christmas Eve at the Essar petrol station in Audley Range when a 58-year-old man was approached by two Asian males.
