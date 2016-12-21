Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over...

Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over social care funding cuts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Andy Burnham called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million One in three English councils faces cuts in Government support next year putting more pressure on social care budgets, Labour's Andy Burnham has said. The former health secretary called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 12 min YIM 210
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Mon TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Mon AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
News Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over... Dec 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,795

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC