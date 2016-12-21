A poppy armband worn by England's Wayne Rooney at Wembley
Politicians and veterans' groups have criticised Fifa after football's world governing body fined all four UK national football associations over the wearing of Remembrance poppies during games in November. The English Football Association was ordering to pay 45,000 Swiss francs for several incidents including players wearing poppies on armbands during a World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on Armistice Day.
