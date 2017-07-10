Zimbabwe: Trade Flow Improves

Zimbabwe's trade flow for the first five months showed some improvement, as the economy continues to respond to measures put in place to foster macro-economic stability and to curtail leakages from the circular flow of income. Data released by Zimstat showed that the country's exports increased 19,19 percent to $1,13 billion between January and May this year, compared to the $948,2 million recorded during the same period last year.

