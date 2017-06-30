Yousef al-Otaiba linked to Malaysia 1MBD scandal: WSJ
Companies connected to UAE's envoy to US received $66 million from accounts linked to Malaysia's 1MDB fund, WSJ reports. Companies connected to the UAE 's ambassador to the US received $66 million from offshore accounts that contained money allegedly embezzled from Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal .
