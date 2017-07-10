UPDATE 1-Etisalat Nigeria chairman re...

UPDATE 1-Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks collapse -sources

Etisalat Nigeria Chairman Hakeem Belo-Osagie has resigned after talks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan collapsed and prompted a major foreign shareholder to exit the telecoms company, two company sources told Reuters. Etisalat Nigeria is the biggest foreign-owned victim of dollar shortages plaguing the country due to lower oil prices and economic recession, leaving the company struggling to make repayments to lenders and suppliers.

