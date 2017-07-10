Turkish Airlines CEO says US to lift laptop ban on July 5

Turkish Airlines chief executive Bilal Eksi has said he expected the ban on large electronic devices from the cabin of U.S.-bound flights from certain countries to be lifted on July 5. "We expect the electronic device ban applied to American flights to be lifted on Wednesday July 5," Eksi said on Twitter late on July 3 without giving further detail. In March, Washington barred all electronic devices larger than a mobile phone on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa, only allowing them to be transported in hold luggage.

