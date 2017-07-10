TIME Hotels chooses Xn protel as its strategic partner for its PMS,...

TIME Hotels is implementing protel PMS, xnPOS and Neorcha myCheckin. Starting with Time Beach Villa in Jeddah in Q3 2017, followed by seven more new properties in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced they are the chosen strategic partner with TIME Hotels, in a project that will see the implementation of property management, point of sale and online check-in systems.

