TIME Hotels chooses Xn protel as its strategic partner for its PMS,...
TIME Hotels is implementing protel PMS, xnPOS and Neorcha myCheckin. Starting with Time Beach Villa in Jeddah in Q3 2017, followed by seven more new properties in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced they are the chosen strategic partner with TIME Hotels, in a project that will see the implementation of property management, point of sale and online check-in systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC