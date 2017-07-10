The Latest: German minister backs hol...

The Latest: German minister backs holding G20 in New York

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks to journalists at the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Gabriel and the two talked to journalists about the ongoing diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 6 hr Geezer files 12
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Jun 21 Spy plane deal 1
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC