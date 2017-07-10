Qatar crisis raises questions about defining terrorism
In this Tuesday, July 15, 2014 file photo, Jordanian children chant anti-Israel slogans during of the Muslim Brotherhood Islamic movement protest in front of the Israeli embassy, to condemn the Israeli bombing of Gaza and to demand from Hamas leaders to not accept the truce with the Israelis, in Amman, Jordan. A diplomatic standoff between Qatar and a quartet of Arab nations accusing it of sponsoring terrorism has thrust a spotlight on an opaque network of charities and prominent figures freely operating in Qatar, as well as individuals once embraced by leaders across the Gulf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobby Lobby to forfeit 5,500 ancient artifacts ...
|12 hr
|southernman
|1
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Geezer files
|12
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC