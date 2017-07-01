Putin speaks with Emir, Bahrain King on Gulf crisis; calls for dialogue

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin had telephone discussions with the Emir and Bahrain King, stressing the need for diplomacy to end the dispute between Qatar and several other Arab states, the Kremlin said on Saturday. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar last month and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

