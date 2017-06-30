Oman's envoy to UAE presents credentials

During the credential presentation ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al- Nahayan, President of the UAE. Photo-ONA During the credential presentation ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al- Nahayan, President of the UAE.

