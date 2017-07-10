HMM: Ships Exporting Iranian Oil Go Dark, Raising Sanctions Red...
Some 47 of 55 ships carrying Iranian oil products from Iran to the United Arab Emirates for two U.A.E.-registered companies failed to emit signals from the system that transmits their position and course, for part or all of their journey, according to an analysis of the two firms' shipments that was completed for The Wall Street Journal by ship-tracker Windward Ltd., an Israeli firm that uses satellite imaging to map shipping routes. The shipments, made by two U.A.E.-registered traders, Silk Road Petroleum FZE and Petrochemix General Trading LLC, accounted for 17% of Iran's fuel-oil and gas-oil exports during the six-month period, according to records compiled by the oil-product traders.
