Four Arab states agree to request for Qatar's response term extension for 48 hours

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kuwait urged Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to extend the deadline given to Qatar for response to a list of demands for another 48 hours, Sputnik reported citing local media. According to the Kuwait News Agency , the move followed after Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah received Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who handed the letter from Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with Qatar's response to the list.

Chicago, IL

