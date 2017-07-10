Emirates, Turkish Airlines try to join Etihad off laptop ban
At Abu Dhabi International Airport, travelers bound for the United States on Tuesday enjoyed something many others flying out of the Middle East can't - walking onto an airplane with their laptop. But what has changed in Abu Dhabi remains unclear as the laptop ban still affects nine other regional airports, including the world's busiest for international travel in nearby Dubai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC