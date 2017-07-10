Emirates, Turkish Airlines try to joi...

Emirates, Turkish Airlines try to join Etihad off laptop ban

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, travelers bound for the United States on Tuesday enjoyed something many others flying out of the Middle East can't - walking onto an airplane with their laptop. But what has changed in Abu Dhabi remains unclear as the laptop ban still affects nine other regional airports, including the world's busiest for international travel in nearby Dubai.

Chicago, IL

