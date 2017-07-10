DIFC Amends Laws to Comply with OECD ...

DIFC Amends Laws to Comply with OECD Transparency & Exchange of...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On 28 May 2017, the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority announced that the DIFC Laws Amendment Law, DIFC Law No. 1 of 2017 was enacted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 20 hr Geezer files 12
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Jun 21 Spy plane deal 1
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC