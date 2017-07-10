DEWA to Build $62m Office Building Co...

DEWA to Build $62m Office Building Complex

Dewa is building more centres to ensure the quality of services provided to all stakeholders, and to achieve its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said it has awarded a Dh226.5-million contract for the construction of a complex for its power distribution unit in the Al Ruwaiyah area of the emirate.

