Australian trainee flight attendant fired by Emirates after falling down stairs
Before her fall, Ciara Burke had spent almost six months working on flights to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Australian woman Ciara Burke was on the verge of fulfilling her dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobby Lobby to forfeit 5,500 ancient artifacts ...
|3 hr
|southernman
|1
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Geezer files
|12
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC