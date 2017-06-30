Arab states angry over Qatar's dismissal of their demands

Seated from left clockwise at table, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa meet in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The foreign ministers from four Arab nations that have sought to isolate Qatar over its alleged support for extremist groups started talks Wednesday, hours after the quartet said they had received Qatar's response to their demands for ending the crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.