Arab cleric claims Israel in league with Al-Jazeera
A prominent cleric in the United Arab Emirates has claimed Israel is a supporter of Qatari television network Al-Jazeera, saying the station was a "weapon of the Jews." "Control of the media is one of the weapons used for the destruction of the Islamic nation on the religious and national levels," Wassim Yousuf said on Abu Dhabi TV in June.
