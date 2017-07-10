Anti-Qatar bloc threatens further ste...

Anti-Qatar bloc threatens further steps against Gulf state

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said in a statement carried early Friday on the Emirati state news agency WAM that they will "take all necessary political, economic and legal measures" against Qatar in a "timely manner." They did not specify what those steps could include.

Chicago, IL

