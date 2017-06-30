Air Arabia Adds Sohar to Oman Network

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier announced today that, starting July 9, 2017, Sohar will become the third destination to join its Oman network. The new route complements Air Arabia's existing operations in Oman to Muscat and Salalah, boosts travel and trade opportunities between the two Gulf countries, and provides hassle-free travel options to the residents of Sohar.

