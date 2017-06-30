Abu Dhabi fund ADIA eyes direct priva...

Abu Dhabi fund ADIA eyes direct private equity investments as returns slow

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority , one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, is looking for direct investment opportunities in private equity and alternative investments after returns slowed in 2016, it said on Tuesday. ADIA last year increased its exposure to direct private equity transactions and broadened its focus in Asian private equity markets particularly China and India, it said in its annual review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Jun 21 Spy plane deal 1
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC