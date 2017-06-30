Abu Dhabi fund ADIA eyes direct private equity investments as returns slow
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority , one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, is looking for direct investment opportunities in private equity and alternative investments after returns slowed in 2016, it said on Tuesday. ADIA last year increased its exposure to direct private equity transactions and broadened its focus in Asian private equity markets particularly China and India, it said in its annual review.
