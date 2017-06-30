Abu Dhabi airport now exempt from US laptop ban
The capital of the United Arab Emirates became the first city to be exempt from a U.S. ban on laptop computers being in airplane cabins, the country's flag carrier said Sunday. Long-haul airline Etihad said it welcomed the decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which comes "subject to enhanced security measures" at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC