Abu Dhabi airport now exempt from US laptop ban

The capital of the United Arab Emirates became the first city to be exempt from a U.S. ban on laptop computers being in airplane cabins, the country's flag carrier said Sunday. Long-haul airline Etihad said it welcomed the decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which comes "subject to enhanced security measures" at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

