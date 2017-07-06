10 modern engineering marvels every traveler should see

Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2uts82V Langkawi Sky Bridge, Langkawi, Malaysia: I love pedestrian-only bridges because you don't have to deal with pollution, noise and traffic when you walk across them. My favorite is Langkawi Sky Bridge, a spectacular span that curves over Malaysia's Machinchang Mountain, offering expansive sea and jungle views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.