World News Schedule at 1800 GMT/2 PM Et

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces open exit routes for hundreds of civilians to flee the Old City of Mosul as they battle to retake the quarter from Islamic State militants mounting a last stand in what was the de facto capital of their "caliphate". , moved, by Marius Bosch, 800 words) BEIJING - Fifteen people were killed in a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday and about 100 were believed to be still buried in the debris and feared dead, state media said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.