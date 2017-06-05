What the Hell Is Happening With Qatar?

US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani take part in a bilateral meeting at a hotel in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. President Donald Trump made Saudi Arabia the first stop on his foreign trip, and it wasn't long after his departure from Riyadh that one front of the Gulf's long-seething tensions spilled over into a messy, dangerous standoff.

