"We are not ready to surrender", Qatar's foreign minister says

Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that the recent measures taken against the State of Qatar were surprising, stressing that what happened was collective punishment from three countries in the region that tried to put Qatar and its people under a blockade. The rating agency said Qatar's economy would suffer from the decision on Monday of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain to cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.