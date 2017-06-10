Wall Street Journal fires high-profil...

Wall Street Journal fires high-profile reporter for involvement with source

A stunner from the Associated Press: The Wall Street Journal has fired chief foreign affairs correspondent Jay Solomon for a very good reason. He had discussed dealings with an international businessman who also happened to double as a source for his journalism.

