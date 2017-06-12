UPDATE 2-UAE's Dana Gas plan to swap 'unlawful' $700 mln sukuk irks creditors
DUBAI, June 13 Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas has proposed swapping $700 million of outstanding Islamic bonds because it had discovered they were "unlawful", prompting an outcry from some creditors. The price of Dana's sukuk plunged after Dana's proposal on Tuesday, with one creditor in Dubai describing it as "very investor unfriendly" and another saying it made no sense as the bond had been judged sharia-compliant when it was issued.
