UPDATE 2-Emirates seeks laptop ban reprieve with new U.S. travel security measures

Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops. The measures, which European and U.S. officials said would begin taking effect within three weeks, could replace the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics on direct flights to the United States from the Middle East.

