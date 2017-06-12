UPDATE 1-UAE's Gargash says Qatar iso...

UPDATE 1-UAE's Gargash says Qatar isolation could last for years

Reuters

A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Monday Qatar's powerful Arab neighbours could continue to isolate it "for years" if it did not alter its foreign policy and said a list of their grievances would be completed in the next days. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on June 5 in the worst diplomatic crisis in the region in years.

Chicago, IL

