UPDATE 1-Shell diverts U.S. LNG cargo...

UPDATE 1-Shell diverts U.S. LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatari diplomatic row

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows, after a diplomatic row disrupted typical trade routes from Qatar, the world's biggest producer. Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because of its proximity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Thu CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC